Crowder College expands esports program to Joplin Advanced Training & Technology Center

JOPLIN, MO. — The popularity of esports has been on the rise even during the pandemic.

Because of that, the esports program at Crowder College is now expanding to the Advanced Training & Technology Center in Joplin.

Crowder esports manager Jackson Lewis said they have some students on the team that don’t attend classes at the main campus in Neosho, but rather at Crowder’s other campuses in surrounding areas. So, they either had to commute or play from home.

Now that they’ve expanded to the Joplin Advanced Training & Technology Center, they’re able to provide more students with the opportunity be a part of the esports team.