NEOSHO, Mo. — After earning the Region 16 championship last weekend, the Crowder College Roughriders softball team was at home Saturday afternoon to host the Midwest District Championship. They took on the Indian Hills Warriors the Region 11 champions in a best two-of-three series doubleheader. A game three if necessary Sunday afternoon.

The Roughriders fell 8-0 in the opening game, but bounced back in game two with a 4-3 win over the Warriors to force a decisive game three tomorrow at noon.

The winner of game three will advance to the national tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama from May 23rd to May 27th