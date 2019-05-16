Crowder Baseball back in District Tournament

NEOSHO, MO - Crowder College is back in the South Central District tournament for the first time since 2017 when they went on to finish 6th at the Junior College World Series.

The Roughriders begin tournament play at Joe Becker Stadium at 3 PM on Friday against Connors State then play Delgado College after. The tournament is double elimination, if all three teams go 1-1 on Friday, then a coin flip determines who advances to the championship on Sunday, with the other two playing in the semifinal on Saturday at 1 PM.