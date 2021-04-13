Cottey volleyball team prepares for first ever NAIA national tournament appearance

NEVADA, MO. — The Cottey College volleyball team made history on Saturday by earning their first ever bid to the NAIA national tournament.

The Comets took down top-seeded Lincoln Christian to win the Association of Independent Institutions tournament. That automatically qualified them for the national tournament.

“It was definitely fun when I would be off the court because I would step out and getting to see that nothing was hitting the floor was really exciting,” said junior outside hitter Lily Miller. “Just being able to stand back and see all of the hard work we put in all year is finally paying off.”

This season has been a success story for Cottey after not even making it to the AII tournament last season. Head coach Marla Foreman said all of the adversity the team has faced made this accomplishment feel even more special.

“My players went into this weekend knowing that it was time,” said Foreman. “All the hard work that they put in this spring and last fall and the struggles and trials we faced along the way and they were just relaxed and they had fun and they did work.”

Cottey will face off against Central Methodist in the opening round on Saturday, Apr. 17 at 5:00 p.m.