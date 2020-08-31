Cottey College volleyball team gears up for season unlike any other under COVID-19

NEVADA, Mo. — Members of the Cottey College volleyball team consider themselves lucky that they’re actually able to take the court this season, because due to COVID-19, many college sports teams who play in the fall don’t have that opportunity.

But being able to play, also means having to take several safety measures in a season unlike any other.

While COVID-19 concerns caused several fall college sports programs to see their seasons come to an end before they could even begin, programs like the Cottey college volleyball team will be playing their season as planned. The only change — fall championships will be played in the spring.

“We had at least confirmation that we’re going to get to play, at least,” said senior middle hitter Emily Killion. “I think that’s what everybody was really worried about.So knowing that we’re at least going to get to play was a big relief for everyone.”

They’ve had to implement some new protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible this season like taking multiple self-assessments before practice, wearing masks while practicing, maintaining a safe distance during water breaks and trying to keep the players in a bubble-like atmosphere.

“Definitely, it’s been challenging trying to come in with new standards and policies and trying to roll with those,” said Killion. “But, I think everybody’s handled it really well. I mean, we’re just ready to get out on the court and play and get after it.”

Head coach Marla Foreman said her players understand what’s at stake and are doing a good job following the new protocols.

“I believe that they know what it’s gonna cost them if they don’t,” said Foreman. “They are fully engaged in wanting to make sure that everybody’s safe, everybody can play and we have a good season.”

Because they actually have the opportunity to play this season, they want to make the most of it.

“We missed the seeding going to the conference tournament last fall and my players were pretty upset about that,” said Foreman. “You know, we had an opportunity and so I think they understand what it’s gonna take this fall to get there and I’m excited to see what they want to do.”

The Comets will kick their season off next Saturday against Briar Cliff.