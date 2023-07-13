GREEN BAY, Wi. — The journey for Pitt State track and field standout Cordell Tinch continues after a strong weekend at the USA Championships.

Tinch had a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the USA track and field championship last weekend in Eugene, Oregon. This also earned him a spot on Team USA and he’ll compete at the World Championships next month in Budapest.

After a three-year hiatus from competition, Tinch found himself at Pitt State in January and quickly gained recognition. The past seven months have been packed for Tinch including national titles and qualifying for worlds. He has one word to describe his incredible journey.

Cordell Tinch said, “Unreal. The whole thing just doesn’t seem real. You know, for those that have followed the story or followed me as a person and realized where I’m at now, it doesn’t make sense. Some people expected this out of me, but we didn’t expect this path to be the way it went. It just ended up the way it did and we’re like, ‘It’s wild’. It makes no sense to us. But I don’t know, I just use unreal just because it’s not a normal story.”