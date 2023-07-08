Courtesy: Flo Track (via Twitter)

EUGENE, OR– At the 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Pitt State Gorilla, Cordell Tinch put on a show for the people in Eugene!

In his heat, Cordell raced out to finish first to automatically earn a spot in the semi-finals. He finished with a time of 13.07. The next fastest in his heat was 13.32.

Tinch clocked the second fastest overall time. 2020 Tokyo Silver Medalist, Grant Holloway edged him out with the fastest time in all heats.

But the time difference between the two was by a hair. Holloway ran an official time of 13.066, Tinch ran an official time of 13.068.

Cordell will be in heat two tomorrow night of the semi-finals. That is set to start at 8:02 p.m. on CNBC or Peacock.

If Cordell finishes in the top three of his heat, he will advance to the Men’s 110m Hurdles Finals which will be at 9:53 p.m.

Tinch also competed in the Men’s Long Jump finals and just missed the cut for Team USA. Tinch finished 5th with a best jump of 8.00m (26-3).