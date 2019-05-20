Connors State Advances to Juco World Series
Cowboys beat Delgado in tightly contested District Final
JOPLIN, MO - The Connors State Baseball team is on its way to the Junior College World Series after a 16-14 win over Delgado in the South Central District Championship.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
