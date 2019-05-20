Sports

Connors State Advances to Juco World Series

Cowboys beat Delgado in tightly contested District Final

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 11:09 PM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 11:09 PM CDT

JOPLIN, MO - The Connors State Baseball team is on its way to the Junior College World Series after a 16-14 win over Delgado in the South Central District Championship.

