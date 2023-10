COMMERCE, Ok. — The Commerce Tigers hosted the Afton Eagles Friday night.

The Tigers cruised to a big 45-7 win over the Eagles. Commerce improved to 3-5 on the season and will be on the road in Ketchum to face the Warriors on Friday, October 27th at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Eagles fall to 3-5 on the season and will be at home to host the Fairland Owls on Thursday, October 26th at 7 p.m.