COLUMBUS, Ks. — Tuesday afternoon, the last game of the day in the Class 3A softball regional was between the top-seeded Columbus Titans and the eight-seeded Riverton Rams.

The Lady Titans ran away from the Lady Rams with a big 11-1 win by run-rule in five innings. Columbus faced a 1-0 deficit, but through five innings, they scored 11 straight runs.

The Lady Titans move to the semifinals and will face the four-seeded Baxter Springs Lions on May 17 at 2 p.m. The winner of the game will advance to the championship and will play the winner out of the Girard and Frontenac game at 6 p.m.

The Lady Rams season comes to an end with a 4-16 record and it was head coach Brian Mitchell’s last game with the team as he announced his retirement.