COLUMBUS, Ks– Friday evening, the Columbus Titans defeated the Diamond Lady Wildcats 4-0.

The game was scoreless all the way until 4th inning. The Titans would score a run to take a 1-0 lead.

In the 5th inning, Graci Major hit a two-run RBI to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

When Diamond needed them, the bats just weren’t there tonight.

In the bottom of the 6th, the Titans would add an insurance run after Taryn Billings hit an RBI to make it 4-0 going into the bottom of the 7th.

Major was also lights out on the mound for the Titans as she struck out 5 batters in the last three innings.

Columbus moves to 3-1 on the season. Diamond drops to 17-4 on the year.