Columbus returns with strong senior leadership

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Through the 2020 regular season, Columbus was perfect posting an 8-0 record. However, that season ended in the first round of the playoffs. But the Titans are taking the lessons they learned from that loss into this season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what our team has as a whole,” said senior linebacker and running back Trent Smith. “We got a lot of young kids stepping up to fill positions. I’m very anxious to see what we can do this year.”

One of the things that has been a big emphasis for them coming into this season is their mental game.

Head coach Blake Burns said that includes finishing games, not overlooking opponents and being ready for high pressure moments.

But the team has a handful of seniors that look to provide the leadership the team needs to have another successful season.

“We only have five seniors but we have a lot of really good juniors coming up this year,” said Burns. “Got a lot of playing experience as sophomores. So, I look forward to seeing them take that next step.”

“The seniors we have are all great leaders,” added senior running back Gabe Martin. “They really show up. They’re great role models. They really show by example how to do things and having those guys is great.”