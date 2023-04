JOPLIN, Mo– Out at Joe Becker Stadium, the City of Joplin celebrated their sesquicentennial while recognizing some of the local mining towns.

The Galena “Miners” faced off against the Columbus “Bombers”. Columbus would come away with the victory 9-4.

Columbus never trailed in the game. On the mound was Seth Stover who pitched five innings and didn’t allow any runs while striking out 7 batters.

Columbus is 6-1 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Commerce.