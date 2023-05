GIRARD, Ks. — After defeating their semifinal opponents, the top-seeded Columbus Titans and the second-seeded Frontenac Raiders went head-to-head in the Class 3A regional championship Wednesday night.

The Titans held off the Raiders with a 9-5 victory to claim the regional title. Columbus punched its ticket to the state tournament with the victory.

Frontenac finishes a strong season at 19-4.