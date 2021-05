MT. VERNON, MO. — College Heights took on Sarcoxie in the Class 2, District 6 Quarterfinals on Monday night.

The Cougars took an 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Sarcoxie responded to take a 3-2 lead later in the game.

College Heights was able to pull away in the fourth inning and ultimately won the game 10-8.

College Heights will take on El Dorado Springs in the district semifinals on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m.