JOPLIN, Mo. — The College Heights Cougars were at home for the first time this 2023 season at Joplin High School to host the Orrick Bearcats.

The Cougars escape a slugfest against the Bearcats 66-60. College Heights improve to 2-0 on the season.

They will face Greenfield on Saturday, September 9th. Time for the game is yet to be determined.