College Heights senior Grace Bishop excels in athletics in high school, will continue career in college

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ever since starting to play soccer at the age of three, College Heights senior Grace Bishop knew she wanted to be an athlete.

Bishop says, “I have two older brother who’ve played soccer, who also played basketball, so I wanted to be just like them.”

To say she’s achieved that would be an understatement.

She plays basketball, soccer, and runs track and cross country.

She has All-State, All-District, and All-Conference honors in several of those sports.

Bishop says, “Cross country and track have helped me stay mentally tough throughout soccer games. Basketball has helped me see angles and memorize plays, just truly knowing the game of basketball and translating that to soccer.”

Her athletic achievements haven’t come easy; they’re a product of the work she puts in without an audience.

Phillip Jordan, College Heights Athletic Director, says, “She’ll get up early, go run. She’ll work on her soccer skills. She’ll stay late. Getting up early and losing a little sleep.”

Bishop, “Sometimes I don’t even know how I do it. It’s definitely crazy, I’ve learned a lot about time management skills, and that’s where I’ve learned that I have to manage my time well or else I won’t get everything done.”

Her hard work has earned her the opportunity to play soccer in front of a new audience at John Brown University, something she’s always dreamed of.

Bishop says, “I knew I wanted to play in college. I would go to camps and see college girls and knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

When she walks the stage at College Heights this spring, she will have left behind a legacy of commitment and dedication.

Jordan says, “Her leadership, her positive attitude, it makes a huge difference on any team. Anytime you lose someone with her ability, but also of her passion, her leadership, that’s a tough person to replace.”