The College Heights baseball team hosted the Miller Cardinals at Joe Becker Stadium Monday evening. The Cougars earned a 6-4 victory over Miller giving them their third win of the season.

College Heights led 6-0 at one point and despite a four-run 6th inning from the Cardinals, the Cougars hung on in front of their home crowd.

Next up for the Cougars is a home matchup with Verona Thursday, while Miller returns home to face Marionville tomorrow.