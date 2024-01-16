JOPLIN, MO – College Heights girls basketball is turning their season around after a 1-5 start. Head coach John Blankenship returns a strong group after his Lady Cougars were crowned district champions last February.

The Lady Cougars are eyeing another district championship in 2024, and have now won three of their last four games. Former Ozark 7 Conference Co-Player of the year Libby Fanning rejoined the Lady Cougars for her junior season. The star 6-foot center said she feels the team is in a strong position.

“We’ve really been able to push each other,” Fanning said.

“We’ve been working on making the extra pass, and reading the defense. With districts coming up, I think we’re going to be in a great position going forward.”

Fanning will be joined by guards Madelyn Colin and Jesalin Bever, along with senior forward Avery Shumaker.

“We learned a lot and we put it in place,” said Colin.

“We improved on the things we were working on, and getting that win coming out of the break was awesome.”

Senior forward Avery Shumaker said she is optimistic for the second half of the season because of how well Blankenship’s group is working together.

“I just think we really mesh well together,” said Shumaker.

“I think we’ll be strong going into the second half of the season, and it will be great.”

Sophomore guard Jesalin Bever said the group has learned from the season’s beginning, and it has ultimately given the team more drive.

“We had played a lot of really good teams at the beginning of the season,” Bever said.

“I think playing those teams is what built us up. It really has given us some heart and drive.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to take on Columbus in the Lancer Classic on January 18th at 4 p.m.