JOPLIN, Mo — College Heights and Jasper squared off in some 8-man action Friday night.

The Cougars dominated this one from start to finish earning the victory over the Eagles, 82-28.

College Heights improves to 5-3 on the year. Their next game will be next Saturday when they face Paris with Madison (2-6).

Jasper falls to 0-8 on the season. They will return back home for a matchup with Appleton City with Montrose, Ballard (6-2).