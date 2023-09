GREENFIELD, Mo– In some 8-man action, College Heights traveled to face Greenfield.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 20-8 lead thanks to a touchdown pitch and catch between Logan Decker and Caleb Quade.

But, Greenfield closed out the half on a 40-6 run to take a 48-26 halftime lead.

College Heights tried to fight their way back in the second half, but fall just short as Greenfield wins it, 78-70.

College Heights (2-1) will host Liberal with Bronaugh (1-2) next Friday night.