The College Heights boys basketball team is off to a great start so far this season with a 13-4 record.

Last year, the Cougars had a historic year with a 24-5 record to end the season winning the district championship and winning in the first round of the state tournament.

This year, College Heights is picking up where they left off. The Cougars are coming off a third place finish Saturday in the Lancer Classic defeating Riverton 58-52.

This season, they’ve had to fill in some big roles from their senior class last year. Some guys are just getting their first taste of varsity basketball. But they’ve settled in well so far this season.

The four seniors on the team have been leading the way for this squad. The Cougars commend their team chemistry and being able to stay consistent.

Head Coach Eric Johnson said, “The main thing I think is the experience we gained from the beginning of the year, and becoming more consistent. on both ends of the floor. We feel like we’re a good defensive team and becoming now a better consistent offensive team.”

Curtis Davenport said, “Definitely our team chemistry, we have a lot of guys who you know we all know each other, we all get along and we just enjoy playing with each other and seeing each other everyday, so you know the way we get along and the way we just have fun whenever we’re out on the court. I think that definitely contributes to our success.”

Benjamin Thomas said, “I would say the biggest thing that we’re learning to do is work together and build chemistry with each other. This is the first year we’ve played with this group. A lot of players just haven’t really got time with each other. So, learning in practice just to work hard and to play with each other and just to build chemistry I think will be the biggest thing.”