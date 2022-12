The College Heights Lady Cougars was at home facing the Pierce City Lady Eagles, Monday night.

This game was close all the way to end as both teams would make their runs and find momentum. The Lady Cougars found a way to close out and win a tight game against the Lady Eagles 50-46.

College Heights has a long break before they are back on the court to face Bronaugh on the road, January 3rd at 5:30 pm.