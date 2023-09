JOPLIN, Mo– College Heights and Liberal squared off in some 8-man action on Friday night.

The Cougars went down early in the game, and Liberal took a 46-28 lead into halftime.

College Heights came through for a big second half to earn the victory, 54-52.

The Cougars (3-1) travel to face Appleton City with Montrose, Ballard (2-1).

Liberal with Bronaugh (1-4) will make the trip to Jasper (0-4).