Well this week we will finally have college football back in the area.

Both Pitt State and Missouri Southern will have their first games this week at home.

Coming off an 8-3 record last season, Pitt State is looking to continue that success this season.

They open their 2022 season on Thursday when they host Central Missouri with game time set for 7 p.m.

Now for Missouri Southern, they are looking to bounce back after a 3-8 finish last year and they have the tools to turn things around.

Their first game of the season will also be on Thursday when they host a tough opponent in Nebraska-Kearney. That game will start at 7 p.m. as well.

Missouri Southern Head Coach Atiba Bradley thinks his guys are already better coming into this season. While Pitt State Head Coach Brian Wright hopes the leaders on his team will be vocal and lead by example.



Bradley said, “Well the goal remains the same. We just want to be the best versions of us. You know, we want to be the best Missouri Southern that we can be. I’ll tell ya, and no shot at last year’s team but, this team already beats last year’s team by a couple scores. You know, we’re better. But the league is better. You know, we’re trying to play catch up to a lot of really good football teams and so everyday we’re just trying to take some steps to getting better”.



Wright said, “I hope the leaders model what it is we’re trying to do. I hope they model how we want to transition from drill to drill. We hope they model the effort that is required on the backside of a play, you know. Those types of things that we can show on film and show the rest of our football team. If the captain is doing it, then everybody outta be doing it. Those are the things we’re looking for. And, I think too, we need some guys that uh can verbalize those things and articulate the direction that we wanna go. And when things aren’t going that direction to help us get back going that way, so um, I’m looking for guys to be vocal out here as well.”…