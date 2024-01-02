PITTSBURG, KS – St. Mary’s-Colgan girls basketball dominated against Diamond on Tuesday night in their 30 point win.

Lily Brown had a big night down low for the Panthers, along with her teammate Jakayla Davis. Brown lead the team with 25 points, and right behind her was Davis with 22.

The Wildcats put up a fight early with Lauren Turner’s range from beyond the arc, but a huge third quarter performance by the Panthers ultimately proved to be too much.

Colgan would go on to win at home 79-49.

Up next, Colgan will host Humboldt on January 5th, while Diamond will host East Newton on January 4th.