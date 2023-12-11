RIVERTON, KS — The St. Mary’s Colgan Lady Panthers defeated the Riverton LAdy Rams by a score of 57-20 to get the CNC League win.

Colgan led from start to finish in this one after jumping out to an early 20-0 lead, they never looked back.

Lily Brown had a big night as she led all scorers with 20 points! Jakayla Davis also had a big night as she added 18!

Riverton falls to 0-3 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Friday against Columbus.

Colgan improved to 4-0 on the year. They’ll now be off until after the new year where they will face Diamond on January 2nd.