Coffeyville Men’s basketball team wins NJCAA DI championship

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Coffeyville Community College basketball team can now add a national championship to its resume.

In a Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (East) showdown, the Red Ravens defeated Cowley County Community College on Saturday 108-99 for the NJCAA Men’s Division I Championship.

“My team, we showed up,” said guard Tylor Perry. “We weren’t picked to win. We were a 10th seed coming in, again we beat the odds.”

This was their first appearance in the championship game since the 2001-2002 season.

“It’s our 12th appearance here in the national tournament,” said head coach Jay Herkelman. “You just never know if you’re gonna get it and you know, it’s such a hard week. So many good teams. So, our guys deserve so much credit.”