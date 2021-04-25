Coffeyville men’s basketball team welcomed home with celebration after national title win

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — After taking down Cowley County in the NJCAA Men’s Division I national championship Saturday night, the Coffeyville men’s basketball team returned to campus on Sunday afternoon ready to celebrate with their fans.

The team got a championship welcome featuring the school band and cheer and dance teams. Plus dozens of fans were in attendance to congratulate them on their big win.

This is the program’s first national championship since 1962 and first appearance in the national title game since the 2001-2002 season.

“It was a feeling you can’t explain,:” said sophomore guard and NJCAA tournament MVP Tylor Perry. “Just to be in that position to be able to win, that was a blessing in itself and when that clock hit zero, all I could think about what thank God for being able to do this for us.”

Head coach Jay Herkelman says the fans’ support has made this accomplishment feel even more special.

“You know, that’s why I’ve stayed in this community,” said Herkelman. “This community is special. They love sports. They love our basketball program. You know, they make us feel very important and it showed today and over the next couple of weeks before the end of school, I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot more celebrating and we’re gonna enjoy every minute of it.”