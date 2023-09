COLUMBUS, Ks– The Columbus Titans hosted the Coffeyville Golden Tornadoes Friday night.

Coffeyville cruised their way to a 42-12 victory to move to 2-1 on the year. Their next game will be on the road when they travel to face Independence (1-2).

Columbus falls to 0-3 on the season. The Titans will gear up for a matchup with the Galena Bulldogs (0-3) next Friday night.