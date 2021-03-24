Coffeyville Community Colleg football team prepares for first game of 2021 spring season

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — While they may not be used to preparing for a full-on game in the spring, the Coffeyville Community College football team is certainly excited to return to the gridiron after a lengthy layoff.

The Red Ravens are finally returning to competition and are just a couple of days out from their first game since the 2019 season. While this slate of spring season games doesn’t officially count for anything, just having the opportunity to be out there means a great deal to the team.

“To most of us, [this means] everything,” said sophomore linebacker Jorgen Gurlbrandson. “I’ve had people crying about the situation because they haven’t had the ability to play and I know among JUCO’s there’s not a lot of them playing right now. So, just being able to get the ability, I feel blessed, blessed to even have the opportunity.”

This season also has some emotional significance behind it. This will be their first time playing since the death of former head coach Aaron Flores.

In January, Flores, who made a miraculous return to the sidelines in 2019 after a double lung transplant passed away from COVID-19. Head coach Jeff Leiker said he hopes they can make him proud.

“He was such a good, a good gentleman for this league and was a very successful football coach in this conference,” said Leiker. “We’re gonna miss him but we hope we can play well on behalf of him.”

Everything they’ve been through over the past year has really put things in perspective for them and the idea of playing every game like your last has never rung more true.

“Especially for the people like this last year,” said sophomore Defensive lineman Allen Henry. “We got to. It’s only right we play like it’s our last, like it’s our last game every game.”

The Red Ravens will kick off their eight-game spring season on Friday, Mar. 26 on the road against Hutchinson Community College. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.