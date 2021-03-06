Coffeyville and Fort Scott finish strong at NJCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships came to a close on Saturday.

Fort Scott Community College had 13 athletes earn All-American honors.

Coffeyville Community College had a couple of athletes that were able to bring home some hardware. Guinove Joanus took third in the men’s 60 meter dash and Henry Kiner took first in the men’s triple jump.

Assistant coach Morrie Turner said the team has a lot of potential and he’s proud of their performance this weekend.

“We slipped in some areas,” said Turner. “But, that’s fine. You know, the team motto is fight for the team. Fight for your teammates. So, we had some people really come back and do some amazing things.”

The Red Ravens had 10 athletes earn All-American honors.