WEBB CITY, Mo. —The opening round of the Class 5 District 7 girls basketball tournament began Thursday evening in Webb City. The number one seed Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs faced the number eight seed Ruskin Lady Eagles.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as they cruised to a 71-22 win over the Lady Eagles. Carl Junction will play the Grandview Lady Bulldogs in the district semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. in the Webb City Cardinal Dome.

The hosts of the tournament and two seed Webb City Lady Cardinals took on the seven seed Belton Lady Pirates.

The Lady Cardinals were down 12-5 halfway through the second quarter, but a big three from Kate Brownfield to close out the second quarter cut the lead to 14-10. The Lady Cardinals would come from behind to pick up a tough 34-24 win over Belton. Webb City now advances to the district semifinals.

Finally, the three seed Bolivar Liberatores and the six seed McDonald County Lady Mustangs would faceoff as well.

The Lady Mustangs season came to an end as they fell to the Liberatores 61-33. McDonald County finished the season with a record of 13-14.

Webb City will face Bolivar in the semifinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m.