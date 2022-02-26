JOPLIN, MO. — It was championship Saturday at the Class 1 District 5 high school basketball tournament. The first matchup of the evening was between the Golden City Lady Eagles and the McAuley Catholic Lady Warriors.

Golden City was able to hang on to defeat McAuley 38-36 to win their first ever district title.

“When the buzzer went off and we heard the crowd, it kind of sunk in,” said head coach Derek Judd. “This is the first one the girls at golden city basketball has ever won in school history so it’s a pretty amazing feat for those young ladies right there. They’re amazing kids. They work hard, they have good grades, they get along. That’s 75 percent of the reason why we were successful is because they’re amazing kids.”

In the boys championship game Thomas Jefferson faced off against Golden City. The Cavaliers were able to get the 49-38 win over the Eagles to claim the district championship.