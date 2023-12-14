ANDERSON, Mo. — Day two of the boy’s Mustang Classic at McDonald County High School was in full swing Thursday night. One local team hit the court to take on an out-of-state team. The Carl Junction Bulldogs and the Van Buren Pointers from Arkansas.

The Bulldogs deficit was too much for them to overcome as Carl Junction dropped to Van Buren 75-43 in the second round of the Mustang Classic. Carl Junction falls to 4-3 on the season.

The Bulldogs will play against FS Smith Southside on Friday, December 15th at 4:30 p.m. in the loser’s bracket.