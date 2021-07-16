City of Girard sends Olympian Derrick Mein off in style

GIRARD, Kan. — People in Girard got together Friday evening to give Olympic trap shooter Derrick Mein a send-off before he heads to Tokyo to compete the Olympics.

Mein was escorted into the town square in style, toting the American flag along with him. Friends, family and fans were lined up to congratulate him and pose for pictures, while also enjoying some ice cream.

Mein said it means a lot to him to represent the four states in the Olympics.

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to represent such a great community all across the four state area,” said Mein. “Just a wonderful group of people. I’m glad, proud to call it home and it’s such an honor to represent us on the big Olympic stage.”

To top it all off, the board of commissioners of Crawford County declared Friday, July 16, 2021 as Derrick Mein day.