Chiefs to have in-person fans, limited-capacity seating for 2020-21 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The loudest stadium in the world will sound a little quieter this year.

The Chiefs have announced that games at Arrowhead during the 2020-21 season will have limited-capacity seating as the threat of COVID-19 remains.

Season Ticket Members will be allowed into the stadium to watch the games, according to a team statement on July 8, with access to all the games. As the seating is reconfigured, members will have the opportunity to opt in or receive a refund.

Single-game ticket sales will likely only be available “for the preseason and the first few games of the regular season,” according to the statement. This situation is subject to change as the organization follows guidance from health officials.

“While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued Season Ticket Members.”

Still, the move to allow in-person fans is less restrictive than all other professional sports so far.

Major League Soccer was among the first to announce a return to play. Teams will compete in a tournament in Orlando to compete in a single, controlled environment at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans will not be allowed in. The MLS website outlines how to watch.

Major League Baseball is also back with a 60-game season, starting in late July. Fans are also not allowed in stadiums, but the Royals are putting ‘Fanbassador’ cutouts in stands at Kauffman to fill seats during games. Season ticket holders can order a hard plastic cutout in their likeness.