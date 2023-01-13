KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is nominated for another award.

Mahomes is a finalist along with Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the 2022 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.

Each week of the regular season, a $2,000 donation was made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back (for a total of $4,000).

The six nominees for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards have already raised a combined $16,000 this season.

To celebrate the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year, FedEx will donate $20,000 each to a HBCU chosen by the winning quarterback and running back.

Similar to the regular season donations, the $40,000 donation will help support needs-based scholarships. For the year, more than $100,000 will be granted among select HBCUs to support student scholarships.

Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (a career-high 5,250) and touchdown passes (41) while ranking second in rating with 105.2.

He had 10 games with at least 300 yards, the most by a player in a single season since 2020. This marks his second-career season with at least 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes (2018), joining Drew Brees (2011-12) as the only players ever with two seasons of 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes.

Fans have through Feb. 9 at 12 a.m. eastern to cast their vote for each category at nfl.com/fedex, via a NFL Twitter poll, or the NFL Mobile App.