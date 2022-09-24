KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker once again when they head to Indianapolis this Sunday.

Butker suffered an ankle sprain in the season opener at Arizona earlier this month and sat out last week as well.

The Chiefs signed former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to fill in during Butker’s absence. During the team’s game against the Chargers, Ammendola was 2/2 on field goals with his longest at 31 yards and 3/3 on extra points.

With Butker out this Sunday against the Colts, Ammendola will once again take the field for the Chiefs.

Head coach Andy Reid said defensive end Mike Danna will also be out Sunday while he deals with a calf injury. Reid said first-year DE Malik Herring will get some reps in the meantime.

Linebacker Willie Gay also won’t be suiting up this week, but not because of an injury.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced Gay has been suspended for four weeks because he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension is connected to his January arrest for misdemeanor property damage in Overland Park, Kansas. Gay reached a diversion agreement in June where avoided trial, and agreed to mental health counseling.

Second-year linebacker Nick Bolton said the defense has a “next man up” mentality. Reid said Darius Harris will fill in for Gay during his suspension. Harris signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been on and off the practice squad until making the active roster in 2022.