Chiefs impressed with former LSU RB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the start of the NFL season less than a month away, the Chiefs are finding themselves impressed with Rookie Running Back

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s performance at Training Camp.

Edwards-Helaire was the 33rd pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and with that comes some serious expectations.

Those were amplified further when Damien Williams opted out of this season, leaving a hole in the Chiefs offense.

It could potentially be one that Edwards-Helaire will fill.

Head Coach Andy Reid has expressed that he’s coming along well in practice, especially when it comes to pass protection.

Andy Reid, Chiefs HC, “So, he gets himself in good position with his quickness and his leverage and does a good job of protection. He has a pretty good base of what’s going on with it—who’s coming, who the offensive line has and his responsibility. Reps will continue to help that.”



Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs RB, “As far as the concepts go, the biggest thing is understanding football. If you can understand football and understand positions and placements, then you understand where you need to be in certain plays. The biggest thing is language.”