KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are still in control of the AFC West title.

After falling short of winning the division vs bitter rival Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs could clinch their eighth-straight division title with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

They would pass the Los Angeles Rams for second-longest division title streak in NFL history. The Rams won the NFC West for seven-consecutive seasons from 1973-1979.

The Tom Brady-led New England Patriots hold the NFL record for division title streaks by winning the AFC East for 11 consecutive seasons.

After a tumultuous season on offense, another title could help the Chiefs build momentum for a Super Bowl-defending playoff run.

“I think that’s what we strive for every year, to win the division and whatever after that falls in place,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said Wednesday.

“Most importantly is winning the division, I think that’s our test, that’s what we’re looking forward to. In front of that, we have two games ahead of us and two great teams.”

The Chiefs’ streak began when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was still in college at Texas Tech and Alex Smith was starting with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce leading the offense and head coach Andy Reid on the sideline.

During the Chiefs’ division streak, they have gone to back-to-back Super Bowls, three Super Bowl appearances in the last four years and have won two Super Bowls in the last four years.

Mahomes, Kelce and Hill broke numerous NFL and franchise records, and Mahomes and Kelce continue to do so.

A win against the Bengals would also help the Chiefs reach 10 wins for the ninth-straight season.

With nine-straight 10-win seasons, Reid would pass George Seifert (eight, 1989-96) for the second most consecutive 10-win seasons as an NFL head coach behind only Bill Belichick (17 consecutive 10-win seasons).