KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A future NFL Hall of Fame inductee makes a Kansas City concert announcement about two Rock-n-Roll Hall of Famers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that Billy Joel and Stevie Nix would play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer.

“I had a chance to listen to Billy, actually I had a chance to meet he and Elton John one time and quite and experience. Nice guy and what a legendary singer,” Reid said during the announcement. “As for Stevie, she’s phenomenal and can still belt it out and that’s kinda from my era.”

Mark your calendars now. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

“I’m pumped up for them to be here,” Reid said.

Details about ticket sales for the concert will be released at a future date.