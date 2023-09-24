KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even with a Kansas City Chiefs win, the star of the game was not on the field.

World-renowned pop artist Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium with a Travis Kelce jersey on in the box suites with Kelce’s mother, Donna.

She got to watch the Kansas City Chiefs get a 41-0 win over the Chicago Bears for their second win of the season.

The Chiefs began the scoring with a shovel pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a six-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

After rookie receiver Rashee Rice was stopped at the goal line, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched the ball in for his first TD of the year to increase KC’s lead to 14-0.

McKinnon got his second receiving TD of the day near the end of the second quarter with a three-yard reception.

After a field goal and an interception, RB Isiah Pacheco scored the next TD to make it 31-0 near the end of the first half.

After a Marquez Valdes-Scantling TD was taken off the board, the Chiefs kicked a field goal to end the first half with a 34-0 lead.

Patrick Mahomes ended the game going 24 for 33 with 272 yards and three touchdowns. He became the quickest QB to surpass 25,000 career passing yards by doing it in 83 games.

Kelce was the leading receiver with 69 yards and TD. Pacheco was the leading rusher with 62 yards and a TD.

The Chiefs are on the road to the New York Jets for Sunday Night Football next Sunday.