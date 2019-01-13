Chiefs Defense Proud To End Postseason Drought

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Chiefs ended their home playoff drought and with a win over Indianapolis, 31-13.

"We wanted to light up the city" Chris Jones began, "We didn't want to take the road down memory lane." The Chiefs did just that, winning their first postseason meeting with the Colts in their fifth try.

Now, the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994, and will play the winner of the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, two teams they lost to this season, by a combined four points.