Chiefs Coach Reid says Mahomes in concussion protocol, will be monitored over coming days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following his exit in the AFC Divisional round against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid says quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and they’ll see how he fares over the coming days.

Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes is in protocol. “We’ll see how he does the next couple days.” — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 18, 2021

Reid added he doesn’t believe a toe injury that appeared to hobble Mahomes will impact his status for Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. While Mahomes has passed a number of tests so far, he still has to go through the protocol in order to play against the Bills.

Cleveland’s Mack Wilson delivered the hit that sidelined Mahomes. When he tried getting to his feet, his leg buckled and Mahomes nearly went down again. It took the training staff to help him get to the blue tent on the sideline, and he emerged from that a few minutes later and jogged to the locker room.

Coach Reid said after the game that his star signal caller appeared to be okay.

“He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we’ll see where it goes from here,” Reid said following the 22-17 win.

He echoed those sentiments on Monday, joking that he felt well enough not to speak with reporters.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid jokingly says Patrick Mahomes “felt good enough today not to do a press conference.” #CHIEFSKINGDOM @fox4sports — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) January 18, 2021

Mahomes also had enough wits about him postgame to get a rather clever hashtag trending on Twitter.

It was a reference to his backup, Chad Henne, who came on when Mahomes got hurt. Henne pulled off two edge-of-your seat plays in the closing minutes, scrambling for 13 yards on third-and-14 before a fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill, which allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock and preserve the win.

FOX4 Sports will continue to follow Mahomes’ status and share the latest updates as they’re confirmed.

