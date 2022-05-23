KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced the schedule for their three preseason games as they prepare for the regular season to start.

The Chiefs will play one road game followed by two home games in anticipation for their regular season opener at the Arizona Cardinals on September 11.

at Chicago Bears Saturday, August 13 – 12 p.m. vs Washington Commanders Saturday, August 20 – 3p.m. vs Green Bay Packers Thursday, August 25 – 7 p.m.

Head coach Andy Reid and his staff will get a good look at their newest pieces during these three games as they look to sharpen their abilities for what many have regarded as one of the toughest schedules in 2022.

With several new players joined Kansas City through free agency and via the NFL Draft, many will get their first opportunity to shine in a Chiefs jersey in August.

Tickets for each preseason game are available online.

While it is unlikely to see starters play too much, especially in games 2 and 3, fans won’t have to wait long to see the Chiefs on the gridiron.

After opening on the road in Arizona, the Chiefs return home to host the Los Angeles Chargers on the first ever Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

The Chiefs will look to make it to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship game as they hunt for another Super Bowl victory after winning in Super Bowl LIV and losing the following season in Super Bowl LV.