Chiefs and Travis Kelce agree on contract extension, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have agreed on a six-year contract extension that would put the 30-year-old tight end with the Chiefs through 2025, according to a report by ESPN.

Kelce had two years remaining on a five-year, $46 million deal that he signed in 2016.

Money not finalized but expecting to come in just under Kittle's $15M per year. Kelce in a different situation — turns 31 in October, third contract, keeping band together in KC a factor. https://t.co/ek5oGd8XcH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 13, 2020

The Chiefs tight end led all tight ends with 97 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards last season and scored five touchdowns for the 2020 Super Bowl champions.

Also this year, the Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year extension, keeping him in Kansas City through 2031. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has also signed a long-term extension.