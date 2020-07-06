Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes agree to 10-year extension, ESPN reports

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs began talking about a repeat before they had even left the stadium following their Super Bowl triumph. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday afternoon that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension, keeping him in Kansas City through 2031.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes has taken the league by storm since taking the reigns from Alex Smith, leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV victory and collecting the Super Bowl MVP award in the process.

He was also named league MVP after the 2018 season after throwing 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards during his first full season as a starter.

Schefter reports Mahomes 10-year extension is worth $450 million.

The Chiefs QB is already set to make $2.8 million for the upcoming 2020 season, and the Chiefs picked up their fifth-year option in April, giving Mahomes roughly $24.8 million for the 2021 season.

With the upcoming two seasons and now the 10-year extension, Mahomes will make $477.6 million over the next 12 years.

His 10-year contract will be the largest in North American sports history, topping Mike Trout’s 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels for $426.5 million.