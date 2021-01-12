Chetopa senior Cadin Duggan returns to action after life-threatening throat injury

CHETOPA, Kan. — A Chetopa High School senior made his triumphant return to the court Tuesday night after suffering a serious throat injury in December.

In game against Southeast, Cadin Duggan ended up with a small fracture and tear in his larynx after crashing into the bleachers in an attempt to get a loose ball.

Cadin was later rushed to a local hospital and put on a ventilator. He was eventually life flighted to a hospital in Tulsa where underwent surgery. Cadin amazed doctors by making a miraculous recovery.

In Tuesday’s game against Tyro Christian, he took the floor for the first time since the accident.

“Kid’s not even supposed to be here right now,” said Chetopa head boys basketball coach Rick Aldridge. “So, to be able to get him some playing time this quick, is it’s minor a miracle. Like I said, it was a bit nerve-racking seeing him get on the floor. It was even more nerve-racking seeing him hit the floor. But, you saw him tonight. It’s 110 percent all the time. He’s such a blessing to have.”

Cadin said getting back on the floor with his teammates was the driving force in his recovery.

“I was so ready to play with my teammates,” said Cadin. “I was so ready. Now that I’m back out here, I’m going 100 percent again.”

To top things off, the Green Hornets got the win over Eagles 73-39.