Chemistry, singular focus keys to East Newton boys basketball success this season

GRANBY, Mo. — The East Newton boys basketball team is having one of their best seasons yet. The patriots are 13-1 on the season and are state ranked. But, the success didn’t just happen over night. In fact, it’s been a long time coming.

It’s been a special season so far for head coach Kyle Fields and his team. It has a feel that hasn’t been present since 2016.

“We’re kind of starting to get that feel again,” said Fields. “You know, we won a district back in ’16 and kind of had that feel and I feel that that’s starting to rejuvenate itself a little bit so it’s a fun time.”

Aside from one overtime loss on the season to Mt. Vernon, East Newton has been dominant this season. Their key to success it pretty simple — focus on the task at hand.

“We come in and work hard and every night we have a game, we just focus on getting the win,” said senior Connor Killion. “You know, it’s one game at a time. You can’t win a district championship if you don’t win that first game, the second and the third. So I think that’s our big goal, just coming in and competing every night.”

Team chemistry has also played a big role in their success this season.

“We’ve got a special group and they love being around each other and they love working with each other every day,” said Fields. “I think that that process of just taking one day at a time and just getting better. Things are starting to gel and we’ve got some great team chemistry. So, I think a big part is that for sure.”

Their newly rediscovered success has grabbed a lot of people’s attention and put their competition on notice.

“I see a lot more people come to our games this year and you know, they really enjoy watching us play,: said Killion. “So I think you know, last year, we may not have been the team that was really thought of as being a dominant team, but I think this year we gained a lot of that respect from teams.”